Namestnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Namestnikov ended a five-game slump with the opening tally Tuesday. It was his first power-play point since Nov. 9 versus the Stars. The 32-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 16 points, 33 shots on net, 29 hits, 24 PIM, 19 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 30 outings. He's been a decent depth scorer in a middle-six role this season, and his seven power-play points are his most in a single campaign since 2017-18, when he had 16 of them between the Lightning and the Rangers.