Namestnikov (lower body) will join the Jets on their four-game road trip but is a doubt to face Colorado on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Namestnikov is poised to miss his third consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. The Russia center has scored just one goal in his last 17 contests, adding seven assists but only 23 shots along the way. Cole Perfetti figures to hold down the second-line center role while Namestnikov is sidelined.