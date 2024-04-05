Namestnikov posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

It wasn't immediately obvious who contributed on the Jets' third goal, but ultimately Namestnikov got the primary helper on Tyler Toffoli's tally. That assist snapped a five-game slump for Namestnikov, who has been stuck in a bottom-six role lately. He's at 34 points (five on the power play), 92 shots on net, 90 hits, 41 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 73 contests overall, but without more playing time, he's not much of a fantasy option.