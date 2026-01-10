Namestnikov scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Namestnikov had gone 29 games without a goal and 17 contests without a point prior to Friday. That earned him a trip to the press box as a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Oilers, but he returned to replace Morgan Barron (undisclosed) in the lineup for this game. Namestnikov has typically been pretty dependable in his Jets tenure, but his offense has faltered amid the team's struggles this year. He's at seven goals, two assists, 54 shots on net, 53 hits, 26 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 42 appearances. He'll likely have to rebuild trust in a bottom-six role for a while.