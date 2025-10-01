Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Expected to be fine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Namestnikov (upper body) was removed from Tuesday's preseason game versus the Wild by the concussion spotter, but head coach Scott Arniel indicated the center was likely to be fine, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Namestnikov's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's preseason finale versus the Flames. The early report suggests Namestnikov should be okay for Opening Night on Oct. 9 versus the Stars. The 32-year-old center is projected to fill a middle-six role this season, assuming he isn't sidelined at the start of the campaign.
