Namestnikov notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Namestnikov has a goal and six helpers during his six-game point streak, and he's also gone plus-9 in that span. The 31-year-old has handled a middle-six role this season, posting 11 points, 28 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 19 appearances. He's far from an offensive dynamo, but Namestnikov can provide steady depth scoring for fantasy managers in deeper formats.