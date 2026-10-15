Namestnikov will be a game-time decision against the Blackhawks on Thursday after suffering an undisclosed injury during the morning skate, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Namestnikov has been struggling offensively this season, failing to score a goal through the first six games of the year and going without a shot in his last three outings. If the 33-year-old forward continues to underwhelm, he could find himself serving as a scratch even if healthy. If Namestnikov can't play Thursday, Brad Lambert will replace him in the lineup.