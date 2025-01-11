Share Video

Namestnikov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Colorado on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Namestnikov was injured blocking a shot Friday versus the Kings, but he managed to finish the game. Namestnikov has only one assist in his last eight games, giving the 32-year-old nine goals and 11 assists over 43 contests.

