Namestnikov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Colorado on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Namestnikov was injured blocking a shot Friday versus the Kings, but he managed to finish the game. Namestnikov has only one assist in his last eight games, giving the 32-year-old nine goals and 11 assists over 43 contests.
