Namestnikov notched two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Namestnikov has a goal and three helpers over five games since he was a healthy scratch Jan. 8 versus the Oilers. The 33-year-old's renewed success on offense has helped the Jets win four of those five games, picking up a total of nine standings point in that span. For the season, Namestnikov has 12 points, 57 shots on net, 60 hits, 27 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 46 outings. He will continue to occupy a middle-six role.