Namestnikov posted an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Namestnikov missed three games with a lower-body injury, but he saw 14:34 of ice time in his usual middle-six role in his return. The forward had gone three games without a point prior to his injury. He's at 12 points, 33 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 23 outings this season. Namestnikov isn't playing as much of a physical game as usual, so his appeal is likely limited to deeper fantasy formats.