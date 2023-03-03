The Jets acquired Namestnikov from the Sharks on Friday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2025, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Namestnikov was dealt from Tampa Bay on Wednesday for Mikey Eyssimont, so his stay in San Jose was a short one. Namestnikkov had six goals and nine assists in 57 games with the Lightning this season, averaging 11:50 of ice time per game.
