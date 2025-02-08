Namestnikov generated an assist and went plus-1 Friday in a 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Namestnikov produced the secondary helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' 17th goal of 2024-25 late in the middle frame. Namestnikov has delivered a goal and five helpers during his four-game point streak and has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last eight outings. The veteran forward is up to 10 goals, 19 helpers and a plus-18 rating through 52 appearances this campaign. Namestnikov is on track for his best season since 2017-18 when he accumulated 22 goals and 48 points over 81 regular-season games between the Lightning and Rangers.