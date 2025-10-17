Namestnikov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Namestnikov found the scoresheet for the first time in four games when he scored at 5:45 of the first period. The 32-year-old has played a slightly smaller role than expected, though his versatility will help him stay involved throughout the season. For now, Namestnikov is on the third line while Jonathan Toews is on the second. Namestnikov has added two shots, six hits and two blocked shots to begin the campaign.