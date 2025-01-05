Namestnikov notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Namestnikov ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 32-year-old has been ceding a bit more ice time to Adam Lowry lately, though Namestnikov is still nominally the second-line center. He's been success in that role this season, racking up 20 points, 42 shots on net, 45 hits, 26 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 41 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since 2017-18, but Namestnikov's 21.4 shooting percentage is also likely to drop in the second half.