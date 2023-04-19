Namestnikov posted a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Namestnikov has been centering the second line recently, though he's not a huge factor on the power play. The 30-year-old has gone 17 games without a goal, picking up six assists in that span. While his spot in the lineup is secure, Namestnikov's lack of offense probably won't be attractive for fantasy managers.