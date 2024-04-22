Namestnikov scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Namestnikov was rested for the Jets' regular-season finale, an oddity given his placement on the fourth line for the playoff opener. Nonetheless, he was able to contribute, burying a shot from the slow after the Avalanche got sloppy in their own zone. Namestnikov was versatile for the Jets this season while earning 37 points over 78 appearances, his most in a campaign since he had 48 in 2017-18. If injuries arise among the Jets' top-six forwards, Namestnikov could be one of the players to step up into a larger role.