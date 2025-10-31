Namestnikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Namestnikov has three goals over his last four games. This was his second power-play tally of the season, and he's at six total points with 14 shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances. Namestnikov won't be among the Jets' leading scorers, but he provides steady secondary offense while seeing ice time in all situations.