Namestnikov (rest) will miss Thursday's tilt versus Vancouver, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Namestnikov had his second-best season at the NHL level, scoring 11 times and adding 26 assists in 78 appearances. Look for Namestnikov to return to the lineup this weekend for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
