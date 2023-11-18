Namestnikov posted two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Namestnikov helped out on goals by Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers in the Jets' six-minute burst of offense in the second period. With four helpers over his last three games, Namestnikov is starting to find more consistency on offense. The 30-year-old forward is up to eight points, 25 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 16 outings. Friday's effort was his first multi-point performance of the campaign.