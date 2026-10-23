The Jets placed Namestnikov (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Oct. 15.

Namestnikov has been sidelined since mid-October due to his undisclosed injury, and he's considered week-to-week. His placement on injured reserve is simply procedural at this point and won't impact his return timetable, while the move will clear space on the Jets' roster following Friday's blockbuster trade involving Connor Hellebuyck. It's not yet clear when Namestnikov will be able to return to game action.