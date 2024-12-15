Share Video

Namestnikov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He added two blocks and one hit to this line.

Namestnikov shut the door on the Canadiens with seven seconds left, scoring into an empty net. It was the third straight game with a point for Namestnikov, who has eight goals on 37 shots (21.6 shooting percentage) through 32 outings.

