Namestnikov notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Namestnikov has four points over his last four contests. The 32-year-old had endured an eight-game point drought prior to this hot stretch, so it's encouraging to see him get involved in the offense regularly. He remains in a second-line role as he has for much of the campaign. It's allowed him to produce 34 points, 78 shots on net, 74 hits, 42 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 65 appearances.
