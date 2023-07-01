Namestnikov signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Jets on Saturday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Namestnikov tallied 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 77 games last year, including 10 in 20 contests after joining the Jets from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old forward figures to play a middle-six role again in Winnipeg while potentially seeing some time on the power play.