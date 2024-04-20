Namestnikov (rest) is available for Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Namestnikov missed Thursday's season finale due to rest and will be back in his middle-six role Sunday. The veteran forward finished his season with 11 goals and 37 points through 78 appearances.
