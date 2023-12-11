Namestnikov (lower body) will be in Sunday's lineup against Anaheim, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Namestnikov will return after missing the last three games. The 31-year-old has seven points over his last nine appearances, giving him 11 points in 22 contests. He's set to skate in a second-line role.
