Namestnikov notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Namestnikov had a rotten November, going 11 games without a point over the middle of the month. He scored versus the Penguins on Nov. 1 and didn't get back on the scoresheet until he set up a Cole Perfetti tally in the second period of this game. Overall, Namestnikov is at eight points, 35 shots on net, 34 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances in a middle-six role.