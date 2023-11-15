Namestnikov posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
Namestnikov is heating up a bit with three helpers over his last five games. The 30-year-old has seen middle-six usage for much of this season, though he's around as much for defense as offense. He's up to six points, 24 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 15 appearances.
