Namestnikov (undisclosed) was skating on the second line during Thursday's practice session on the first day of training camp, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Namestnikov was unavailable for the end of the 2025-26 campaign due to an undisclosed injury, but he appears to have returned to full health ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 33-year-old was limited to 60 regular-season appearances last year, and he recorded eight goals, six assists, 76 hits, 37 blocked shots and 28 PIM while averaging 13:47 of ice time.