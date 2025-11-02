Namestnikov scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Namestnikov has a goal in each of the last three games. The 32-year-old's tally in the second period Saturday stood as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. He's at six goals, one assist, 18 shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 12 appearances. Namestnikov continues to see time in a second-line role and on the power play, and he could be a decent source of depth scoring in deeper fantasy formats.