Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Scores again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Namestikov scored a power-play goal and added an assist against Nashville on Saturday.
Namestnikov recorded his first multi-point performance of the season, assisting on Nino Niederreiter's first-period goal before adding a power-play tally of his own late in the third. The former first-round pick produced 37 and 38 points in his first two seasons with Winnipeg, and he should find himself in that same ballpark this time around.
