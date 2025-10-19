Namestikov scored a power-play goal and added an assist against Nashville on Saturday.

Namestnikov recorded his first multi-point performance of the season, assisting on Nino Niederreiter's first-period goal before adding a power-play tally of his own late in the third. The former first-round pick produced 37 and 38 points in his first two seasons with Winnipeg, and he should find himself in that same ballpark this time around.