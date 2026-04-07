Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov: Scores empty-netter in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Namestnikov scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.
Namestnikov had missed the previous 18 games due to a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old returned to center the third line, and he'll likely see bottom-six minutes while the Jets continue their long-shot push for a playoff spot. He's produced eight goals, six assists, 71 shots on net, 72 hits, 36 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 58 outings this season.
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