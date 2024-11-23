Namestnikov scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Namestnikov scored at 4:53 of the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner, his first such goal since the 2021-22 campaign. He had gone three games without a point prior to Friday. The 32-year-old center is at six goals, seven assists, 25 shots on net, 24 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 20 outings, providing both offense and some grit in a middle-six role.