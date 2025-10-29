Namestnikov scored a goal and logged 17:24 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota.

Namestnikov redirected a Neal Pionk slapper past Filip Gustavsson midway through the first period for his fourth goal of the season. He's now up to five points through Winnipeg's first 10 games, which is roughly in line with his 75 points in 156 regular-season outings over his previous two seasons with the Jets. With limited contributions in peripheral categories, Namestnikov remains more of a fringe streaming option, though he draws a favorable matchup at home against Chicago on Thursday.