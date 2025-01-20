Namestnikov (lower body) is slated to return to action against Utah on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Namestnikov has missed the last four games due to a lower-body injury, but he returned to practice in recent days and has been cleared to suit up against Utah. Over 43 appearances this season, Namestnikov has logged nine goals, 11 assists, 52 hits, 29 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating while averaging 14:38 of ice time.