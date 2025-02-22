Namestnikov inked a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Jets on Saturday, his agent Dan Milstein reports.

The 32-year-old Namestnikov is well on his way to his second-best season at the NHL level, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists in 52 outings. His best year was in 2017-18 when he managed 22 goals and 26 assists in 81 games split between Tampa Bay and the Rangers.