Namestnikov scored the Jets' lone goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
The former 20-goal forward has struggled to find the net for the second season in a row, netting just his seventh goal of the year on Thursday. Namestnikov's second period score was his first point in the last 13 games. His dry spell and limited ice time make it difficult to depend on him in most formats.
