Namestnikov scored a shorthanded on goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Namestnikov tied the game at 1-1 at 18:21 of the second period. The goal was his first of the season as well as his first shorthanded marker since the 2021-22 campaign. The 30-year-old forward has three points, 10 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through five contests overall. Namestnikov should continue to see middle-six usage as a solid defensive forward.