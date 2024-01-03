Namestnikov recorded three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Namestnikov had a hand in each of Winnipeg's final three goals, setting a new season high with three points in the Jets' win. The 31-year-old forward extended his point streak to three games, tallying a goal and four assists in that span. Overall, Namestnikov is up to 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) through 33 games in a middle-six role this season.