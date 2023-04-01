Namestnikov collected two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over Detroit.

The 30-year-old had just one point, a helper, over his prior nine games, but Namestnikov made an impact Friday by having a hand in Winnipeg's second and sixth goals of the night. He's been a useful trade deadline addition for the Jets, and through 14 games with his new club, Namestnikov has two goals and eight points.