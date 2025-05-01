Namestnikov scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Namestnikov helped the Jets take control of the game in the latter half of the second period. He helped out on a Dylan DeMelo goal before scoring one of his own, which stood as the game-winner. These were Namestnikov's first two points of the playoffs. The center has added seven shots on net, 11 hits, three blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and 14 PIM over five postseason outings. Namestnikov could be in line for a bigger role after Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) left Wednesday's contest.