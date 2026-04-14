Namestnikov (undisclosed) is not expected to suit up Tuesday in Utah.

Namestnikov didn't play in the first half of Winnipeg's back-to-back set Monday in Vegas. The veteran forward has made just five appearances since the Olympic break, accounting for one goal and a minus-3 rating while averaging 10:39 of ice time. His availability for the team's last game of the regular season Thursday versus San Jose remains to be seen.