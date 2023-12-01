Namestnikov (lower body) will miss Winnipeg's games against Chicago on Saturday and Carolina on Monday, coach Rick Bowness told John Lu of TSN.
Namestnikov sustained the injury during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton. He has two goals and 11 points in 22 appearances this season. With Namestnikov out for two games, David Gustafsson will likely draw into the lineup.
