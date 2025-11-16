Duehr scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Manitoba's 5-2 win over Rockford on Saturday.

Duehr has had a couple of good games this season but has made just average contributions overall. He's at five goals, eight points, 27 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 15 appearances. Duehr has enough NHL experience to be an option for the Jets to call up later in the year, but that will likely only happen if injuries pile up with the big club.