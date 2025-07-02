Duehr signed a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Duehr suited up in 24 regular-season games last year split between the Flames and Sharks, recording two goals, one assist and 49 hits. While the winger should get a long look in camp, he likely faces an uphill battle in securing a spot on the Opening Night roster and figures to be in competition with fellow new additions Cole Koepke and Phil Di Giuseppe.