Duehr scored two goals on three shots in AHL Manitoba's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Duehr has three goals over six games with the Moose. The 27-year-old winger had a total of 28 points in 36 regular-season AHL outings, as well as three points in 24 NHL contests last year. He's a passable fourth-liner when he gets a call-up, but that will be tough to see happening in 2025-26 while he's in an organization with as much depth as the Jets have.