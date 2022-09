Bongiovanni has been dealing with an upper-body injury during training camp, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Coach Rick Bowness said this past Thursday that Bongiovanni would be out for about a week. Sunday, the 23-year-old forward skated with fellow injured players Brad Lambert (upper body) and Morgan Barron (upper body). Bongiovanni was hurt during the Young Stars Classic tournament in Penticton.