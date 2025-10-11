Nehring scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Western Michigan University's 6-4 win over Ferris State on Friday.

Nehring posted 30 points over 42 games as a freshman for the Broncos last year. He's collected three points over two games to begin the NCAA campaign. The Jets prospect needs to make some gains on offense to have a long-term future in the organization, but he'll have time to do that during his collegiate career.