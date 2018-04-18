Jim McKenzie: No longer playing

McKenzie -- who was drafted in fifth round of the 2004 NHL Draft by Ottawa --never made an appearance for the Senators.

Following a three-year collegiate career at Michigan State, McKenzie spent eight years bouncing around the AHL, ECHL and CHL, but never quite did enough to earn a call-up. The St. Paul native's best season came in 2011-12 when he with with the Allen Americans, as he notched 20 goals, 24 assists and 168 PIM.