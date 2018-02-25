O'Brien signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Sunday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The Senators originally selected O'Brien with the 29th overall pick in the 2007 draft. He's accumulated eight goals and four assists through 67 games between Ottawa and New Jersey, but hasn't seen NHL ice since the 2015-16 campaign. This season, O'Brien is up to 13 goals and 15 helpers over 55 games with the AHL's Senators. He's an organizational depth option.