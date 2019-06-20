Jim O'Brien: Signs with German club
O'Brien agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Nurnberg Ice Tigers (DEL) on Tuesday.
After making just 14 NHL appearances since 2013-14, O'Brien will give the DEL a try for the 2019-20 campaign. The 30-year-old saw action in just 11 AHL games last season due to injury, in which he notched three points. At this point, the University of Minnesota product has likely played his last game in North America and will eventually retire with eight goals, five assists and 16 PIM in 77 NHL contests.
